Presidents Iohannis, Maia Sandu agree to take decisive steps on interconnection of electricity grids in two countries

President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Friday, that he agreed with his counterpart from the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, to take decisive steps regarding the interconnection of the electricity networks of the two countries.

"During our consultations, we also addressed the topic of the energy security of the Republic of Moldova. As you know, the Republic of Moldova is particularly vulnerable in this area, and the population is already feeling the shocks of the massive price increases in natural gas and electricity. We reviewed the developments on this subject and the bilateral support options. In this context, we discussed the very important role and potential of the Iasi-Ungheni-Chisinau gas pipeline as an essential element in the energy security architecture of the Republic of Moldova. In this context, in addition to connecting the Republic of Moldova to the European electricity network, in March, the interconnection of the electricity networks of Romania and the Republic of Moldova has an obvious strategic relevance and we agreed to take decisive steps in this direction," the head of state said at the joint conference alongside Maia Sandu, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.AGERPRES