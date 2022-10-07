Price of accommodation in September increases by 17%

Romanians are looking for city breaks in the country and mountain getaways during this period, and accommodation prices in September increased by 17% compared to last year, according to a specialized analysis released on Friday for AGERPRES.

After a busy summer season, which brought national tourism to the pre-pandemic level, Romanians are now turning to city breaks in the country, a trend that has been on the rise for several years, but also to weekend stays in mountain and spa resorts, traditional autumn destinations.According to a report issued by the online hotel platform Travelminit.ro, 34% of the reservations made in September were made at accommodation units in large cities in Romania.Thus, there is a 47% decrease in the number of overnight stays for the month of September compared to the summer months, a natural trend given the end of the summer season. On the other hand, there was an increase in the number of overnight stays in September 2022, compared to the same month in 2021 and 2019 (24% more overnight stays compared to 2021 and 44% more overnight stays compared to 2019), a sign that there is an increased interest in autumn stays in Romania.In the month of September, 34% of the total number of bookings were made at accommodations in the big cities, 25% of the reservations were made in the mountains, and 21% of the reservations were in the spa resorts, figures that indicate that they are the destinations of interest for tourists who want autumn stays.Also, in the top of the most searched cities for this season are Brasov, Bucharest, Predeal, Sibiu, Cluj-Napoca, Oradea, Sovata, Sinaia, Timisoara and Poiana Brasov, so it is to be expected that these destinations will be significantly crowded in the next period, especially since the first school holiday is approaching, between October 22 and 30, so many families will choose to travel around the country and take advantage of the still mild weather.In terms of prices, as expected, a 17% increase was recorded in September. For example, the average price for a double room/night is now 254 lei, while in 2021 the average price for a double room/night was 216 lei.