Prices for fresh fruit, fruit preserves, air transport goes up most in May

Fresh fruit, canned fruit, citrus fruits and air transport saw the highest increases in prices in May 2020 on a monthly basis, while potatoes, other vegetables / canned vegetables, fuels and water, sewerage and sanitation services became cheaper, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Friday.

According to official statistics, prices for fresh fruit increased by 6.24%, in May 2020 from April 2020, citric and other meridional fruits became more expensive by 4.63%, and canned fruit by 5, 35%. Flour prices rose by 1.94%, prices for milling products by 1.59%, and for maize by 1.11%.On the other hand, in the category of foodstuffs, prices for potatoes decreased by 0.72%, that for eggs by 0.94%, and in the category "Other vegetables and canned vegetables" by 3.61%.Regarding non-food goods, INS data show that in May vs April the most important price increases were reported for chemical articles (+ 0.37%), furniture (+ 0.27%), personal care articles, cosmetics and medicines (+ 0.25%), as well as footwear (+ 0.22%).Fuel prices were the only ones to decrease, by 1.25%.On the services segment, air transport prices increased by 2.06%, while for hygiene and cosmetics services it was paid more by 1.02%.At the opposite end are prices for water, sewerage and sanitation services, which declined by 0.26%.At the same time, prices for television subscriptions, restaurant, cafes, canteen fares, postal services, hotel accommodation, city transport, rents, making and repairing clothing and footwear, as well as cinemas, theatres, spending on education and tourism stagnated.Romania's annual inflation rate fell to 2.3% in May 2020, from 2.7% in April, given that food prices rose by 5.25% , services by 2.6%, and non-food goods by 0.15%, according to data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).Consumer prices in May 2020 compared with April rose by 0.05%, and compared with December 2019 they advanced 1.47%.The annual rate calculated on the basis of the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is 1.8%.The average rate of consumer prices in the last 12 months (June 2019 - May 2020) compared with the previous 12 months (June 2018 - May 2019) against the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is 3.4%. Against the HICP, the average rate is 3.3%.Finance Minister Florin Citu has recently estimated that inflation will fall below 2% this year, as currently the trend is downward.The National Bank of Romania has reduced its inflation forecast for the end of 2020 to 2.8%, from 3% previously.