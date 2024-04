The prices of agricultural products decreased by 18.69% in February 2024, compared to February 2023, according to the statistical price bulletin of the National Institute of Statistics, in which it is mentioned that the prices of vegetable products decreased by 24.05%, and those of animal products increased by 0.32%.

The inflation rate in February 2024, compared to the same month of 2023, was 7.2%.The prices of food increased by 4.5%, those of non-food were higher by 7.8%, and the tariffs of services increased by 11%.