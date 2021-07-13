Prices of electricity, fuels and tobacco have risen most in last year

Prices of electricity, fuels and tobacco have risen the most in the last year, while air transport services have seen the most significant reductions in fares, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Tuesday.

Between June 2020 and June 2021, prices for electricity rose by 16.97%, for fuels by 11.75%, for tobacco and cigarettes by 7.03%, and in air transport there were price decreases of 20%.

As regards food, in the last year the price of edible oil has risen the most - 15.91%, that of fresh fish - 5.3% and sheep cheese - 5.18%, and the most important price decreases have been registered for potatoes - 23%, citrus and other southern fruits - 7.6% and fresh fruits - 5.47%.Since the beginning of this year, the price of oil has risen by 11.69%, of fresh fruit by 11.3%, and of potatoes by 9.23%, while eggs have been 4.6% cheaper, and beans and other legumes by 0.3%.In the category of non-food goods, in the last year the largest price increases were recorded for electricity - 16.97%, fuels - 11.75% and tobacco and cigarettes - 7.03%, while the most important reductions were for gas - 2.16% and thermal energy - 0.2%.Since the beginning of 2021, the price of fuels has risen by 9.01%, electricity by 8.22% and tobacco by 3.04%.In the last year, Romanians have paid the most for postal services (plus 5.53%), medical care (4.48%) and water, sewerage, sanitation (4.39%). On the other hand, air travel became cheaper by 14.38%.Since the beginning of the current year, the largest increases in charges have been registered for postal services (5.51%), water, sewerage, sanitation (2.97%) and car, electronic repairs and photo works (2.81%) and the only decrease in fares was registered for air transport services - (20%).The annual inflation rate rose to 3.9% in June 2021, from 3.8% in May, given that the prices of non-food goods rose by 5.71%, of food by 2.17%, and of services by 1.59%, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).Consumer prices in June 2021 compared to May 2021 increased by 0.3%, and the inflation rate at the beginning of the year (June 2021 compared to December 2020) is 3.4%.According to the Quarterly Inflation Report published by the National Bank of Romania, the annual CPI inflation rate will follow a pronounced upward trajectory in the coming months and will reach the level of 4.1% in December.