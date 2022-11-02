 
     
Prime Minister, Chamber of Deputies head to visit Iveco truck factory in Petresti

Ciuca bruxelles

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca visits the IVECO truck factory in Petresti, southern Dambovita county, accompanied by the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu.

The two officials will have a meeting with the company's management.

The factory in Petresti for assembling trucks for the Army was inaugurated in April last year.

"This initiative represents a confirmation of the commitment of our company, Iveco Defense Vehicles, regarding the accomplishment of national production capacities, related to the vehicles that are the subject of the contract already in progress with the Ministry of National Defense," said Bogdan Iuliade, director within Iveco.

The factory has a capacity of 440 vehicles per year, has five production lines and an area of 9,000 square meters. The investment from Petresti is 50 million euros and is made as part of the offset related to the contract to provide the Romanian Army with vehicles produced by Iveco Defense.

