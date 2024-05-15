Prime minister Ciolacu to pay visit to Turkey next week

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu on Wednesday informs that he will pay a visit to Turkey next week during which, based on the strategic partnership existing between the two states, a joint meeting of the Governments from Bucharest and Ankara will take place.

"On May 21, at the invitation of president Erdogan [I will go to Turkey - editor's note]. (...) Romania and Turkey have a strategic partnership in place. In any strategic partnership there is a component of joint government meetings. Moreover, Turkey is our most important non-EU trade partner.

I am firmly convinced, on the occasion of this visit, after a very long time since we have the Strategic Partnership with Turkey, we will also have the first meeting between our government," stated Ciolacu, when asked, in a press conference in Constanta, about his upcoming visit to perform it in Turkey.