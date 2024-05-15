Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Prime minister Ciolacu to pay visit to Turkey next week

antena3.ro
marcel ciolacu

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu on Wednesday informs that he will pay a visit to Turkey next week during which, based on the strategic partnership existing between the two states, a joint meeting of the Governments from Bucharest and Ankara will take place.

"On May 21, at the invitation of president Erdogan [I will go to Turkey - editor's note]. (...) Romania and Turkey have a strategic partnership in place. In any strategic partnership there is a component of joint government meetings. Moreover, Turkey is our most important non-EU trade partner.

I am firmly convinced, on the occasion of this visit, after a very long time since we have the Strategic Partnership with Turkey, we will also have the first meeting between our government," stated Ciolacu, when asked, in a press conference in Constanta, about his upcoming visit to perform it in Turkey.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.