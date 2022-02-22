Prime Minister Ciuca and ACER Director Zinglersen discuss investment in renewable energy

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Tuesday with the Director of the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER), Christian Zinglersen, the main topics of discussion being investments in renewable energy and the development of the energy sector.

According to a government press release, the context of the current energy crisis, significant at both national and EU level, was analyzed.

"The two officials stressed the need to manage the impact of the crisis on both economic sectors and citizens, assessing the main factors influencing rising energy and natural gas prices in the EU. Renewable energy investment and energy development have been the main points of discussion. The participants showed that the EU Member States need solidarity during this period, in order to support each other in the process of supplying gas or electricity," reads the release.

In the same context, the Romanian Prime Minister stressed the importance that the Government attaches to major investments in the field of energy and welcomed the announcement of the European Commission on the inclusion of natural gas and nuclear energy in the category of resources that can be used during the transition period.

"We need a balanced approach that ensures both the protection of the population and of the economy, as well as the implementation of measures that reduce the pressure of prices in a sustainable way. In this sense, we will invest heavily, using resources from the national budget and through EU funding in diversifying energy resources, developing renewable energy production capacity and supporting the local business environment in implementing such projects. For the Government, intervention to support both domestic consumers and the business environment is a priority, by respecting the market rules, according to the European normative framework," Nicolae Ciuca gave assurances, as cited in the release.