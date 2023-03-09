Prime Minister Ciuca announces that 79 calls for investments in health will be opened

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announces that, through the decisions adopted in Thursday's Government meeting, 79 calls for investments in the health infrastructure will be opened in a total amount of 5.45 billion euros.

"Investments in health, practically, mean investments for the benefit of citizens. With the amounts we have allocated from European funds, we will succeed in starting the calls for projects for the 79 programs assumed in 2023, and I express my conviction that at the level of the Ministry of Health, all measures will be taken so that the three projects of the regional hospitals from Cluj, Iasi and Craiova will practically start in the field. Also, that we will have in progress the equipment and modernization of the hospital units in the seven counties, as we assumed at the governmental level", said the prime minister, at the beginning of the Government meeting.A representative of the Ministry of Health declared that the regional hospitals are to be built, "in the terms we have established".The minister of Investments and European Projects, Marcel Bolos, had declared on Tuesday that in 2023 the first investments in the public health system will begin through the special program dedicated to this sector, so that by the end of 2023, over 90% of the record budget of 5.9 billion euros will be accessed.