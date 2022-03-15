Prime Minister Ciuca: Government, fully committed to implementing PNRR

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met on Tuesday with Chairman of the European People's Party Group Manfred Weber, context in which the former assured that the Government is "fully" committed "and "consistent" in implementing reforms and speed up the investment program for the application of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

According to a press release of the Executive, the Prime Minister showed that Romania fully understands the significant benefits of the cohesion policy, and the important benefits it brings can be better used, including through some flexibilities aimed at improving the absorption capacity of Member States.

"The Romanian government will make the most of all European instruments for intervening in support of the Romanian business environment and enterprises, forced to operate in a market affected by the energy crisis and the security situation in Romania's immediate vicinity," the release said.

Ciuca emphasized the "severe" and "multidimensional" impact of the Russian military aggression on Ukraine, saying that it calls for greater solidarity and sustained action to assist Ukrainian refugees.

"In close connection, the immediate objectives at EU level must aim at strengthening energy resilience, by accessing new sources that for Romania mean natural gas and nuclear energy as transitional resources," the Government release also said.AGERPRES