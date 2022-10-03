Prime Minister Ciuca wants education laws reach Parliament by end of month

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca states that he will support Ligia Deca, the new Minister of Education, in finalizing the Educated Romania project, so that the new education laws reach Parliament by the end of the month.

"The new Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, will have my full support and that of the Government for the continuation of investment projects in education and for the finalization of the Educated Romania project, so that the new education laws reach Parliament by the end of this month," the prime minister sent on Monday, on the Facebook page of the Executive.He wished success to Ligia Deca in her new position."The solid experience and the substantial contribution to the debates occasioned by this project will provide added value to the reforms needed to modernize the education system, so that every child and young person has a chance at education," Nicolae Ciuca added.Former presidential adviser Ligia Deca took the oath of office as Minister of Education, in front of President Klaus Iohannis, in a ceremony that took place at the Cotroceni Palace on Monday.Ligia Deca was proposed for this position by the National Political Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL).The last holder of the Education portfolio, Sorin Cimpeanu, resigned last Thursday.