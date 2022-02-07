 
     
Prime Minister disapproves of the act of aggression in Parliament against a member of the Government

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Nicolae Ciucă

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca disapproves of the act of aggression against a member of the Government, during a debate in the Parliament and calls for "decency and responsibility".

"This reprehensible gesture, which marks an unprecedented degradation of the political dialogue in the legislature, is part of a worrying series of acts of incitement to violence, far beyond the limits of the free expression of a political opinion. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca calls for decency and responsibility, in order not to publicly expose political expressions totally opposed to the Euro-Atlantic values that Romania has assumed", shows the message of the Prime Minister sent by the Government's spokesman Dan Carbunaru, Agerpres.ro informs.

Monday's plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies debating the simple USR motion was suspended, after the speech of the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, was interrupted by George Simion, leader of AUR, who went to the rostrum and grabbed his arm, having an exchange of remarks with the former.

