Prime Minister Florin Citu, asked whether he wants position in PNL leadership: Of course

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday that he wants a position in the leadership of the National Liberal Party (PNL), given the experience he has gained as a parliamentarian, finance minister and prime minister.

He was asked during a press statement if he wanted a position in the PNL leadership, his answer being affirmative.

"Of course. (...) I have always said that I believe that the experience I have gained as a parliamentarian, finance minister and prime minister is an experience that can help the party in the next period," the prime minister said.On the other hand, Citu was also asked who he supports for the party leadership, his answer being that he wants to see first who the candidates will be in this regard."Let's have a congress first and we will discuss, we will see who the candidates are and then you can also see the support", said Florin Citu.The head of the Government also specified that at this moment his relationship with the PNL leader, Ludovic Orban, is a "very good" one.Prime Minister Citu confirmed that he had a meeting with the mayor of Cluj, Emil Boc, but did not provide details about what was discussed. "Mr. Boc is in Bucharest these days and we see each other every time he comes to Bucharest," Florin Citu also mentioned.