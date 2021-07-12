Prime Minister Florin Citu: Budget amendment, presented in coalition, but decision on allocating money, in Government

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Monday, that the budget amendment will be presented in the ruling coalition, but the decision on how the funds will be allocated belongs to the Government.

"Of course we will present it in the coalition, just as we presented the budget last year in the coalition - it is normal - or the budget allocation for this year. But the decision and the way the money will be allocated will be made by the Government and it is not made on political criteria. This is the Romanian people's money, from their taxes and they will always be allocated on the principle of transparency and efficiency. This money will go where it will have the largest yield in the economy," the PM said, in a statement given to the press.

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, declared on Friday evening that the budget amendment will have to be made with PNL's and the coalition's agreement. Asked if the amendment needs to be made by PM Florin Citu, who is interim with the Ministry of Finance, or by the future Finance Minister, Orban replied that this needs to be made with the agreement of PNL and the coalition, agerpres reports."The budget rectification needs to be made with the agreement of the PNL and the PNL leadership. Furthermore, with the coalition's approval. The amendment, just like the state budget draft law, are being debated in both the party and the coalition and will be the fruit of the decisions made until now in the coalition," the liberal leader said.PM Florin Citu gave assurances on Monday during the debut of the the General Assembly of the Association of Municipalities in Romania, that budget amendments will be made within the Romanian Government, and "not in the party", as long as he will hold the position of Prime Minister.