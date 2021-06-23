Prime Minister Florin Citu: Eurostat confirms cheapest food in the EU is in Romania

Prime Minister Florin Citu says that Eurostat statistical data confirm that Romania has the cheapest food in the EU which debunks "another fake news about prices 'exploding.'

"Eurostat confirms: the cheapest food in the European Union is in Romania! This is how we kill another fake news story about the 'explosion' of prices," Citu wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

The prime minister added that the final price is the result of a transaction between producers and consumers, in response to a comment on his post in which he is accused of being "divorced from reality.""Romanian producers are complaining that the prices for their products are too low. On the other hand, consumers say that the prices are too high. The final price is the result of a transaction that the two voluntarily do," Citu said.Prices for consumer goods and services in the European Union varied significantly in 2020 in EU member states, with the lowest prices being in Romania (55% of the EU average), Bulgaria (56%) and Poland (58%), according to data released on Tuesday by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat), agerpres report.