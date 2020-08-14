Prime minister Ludovic Orban: 'Gov't I'm leading targets to speed up all major transport infrastructure projects'

Prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday in southern Craiova that the government he leads seeks to accelerate major transport infrastructure projects.

Visiting Dolj County, where he inspects the status of the works on the site of the Craiova-Pitesti express road, Section 1, Orban pointed out that "obvious progress has been made on all sections of motorways, express roads, railway stretches undergoing modernization in Romania".

"The objective of the government I lead is to speed up all major transport infrastructure projects. We have planned extremely many investments for the development of transport infrastructure and we have obvious progress on all sections of motorways, express roads, railway stretches undergoing modernization in Romania and on other investments aimed at upgrading the transport infrastructure in Romania," the prime minister said.

Referring to the Craiova-Pitesti express road, Orban said that it "takes life", as the works are currently taking place on sections 1 and 2. As for sections 3 and 4, the Prime minister said that the winner has been designated, but the contract has not yet been inked due to a challenge made by China Railway, "an unfounded dispute, which has no basis and which we hope will be resolved as soon as possible by the National Council for the Resolution of Disputes".

