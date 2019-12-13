Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday stated that ROMATSA risks to remain without money and he made the decision to pay the amount for which there is an execut

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Friday stated that ROMATSA risks to remain without money and he made the decision to pay the amount for which there is an executory title.

"I decided to pay the amount for which there is an executory title in Romania. Obviously, as soon as the Ministry of Finance makes the payment, we will consider all the areas where there are litigations and here I must tell you that there is this decision of an US court that establishes a quantum and, when such a decision is made by an US court to conduct an enforcement, the one who has money to recover from the Romanian state can address any activity related to the Romanian state in any country of this world, which also unveils all the assets the Romanian state holds in any country," explained Orban, in the beginning of the Government meeting.He specified that agenda includes a memorandum and a decision to supplement the budget of the Ministry of Finance with the amount that must be paid based on the executory title from the Reserve Fund the Government has.