Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca - a new meeting with energy officials

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will have two more meetings with energy officials on Tuesday, Agerpres reports.

According to the official program, transmitted by the Government, the Prime Minister will coordinate, from 10.00, the meeting of the Interministerial Committee in the field of energy, and from 14.00 he will participate in the working meeting with the officials in the field of energy.Also last Wednesday Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a working meeting with several Cabinet ministers, in which the measures necessary to protect the population and the business environment from the effects of the increase in electricity and natural gas prices were evaluated.