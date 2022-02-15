 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca - a new meeting with energy officials

Guvernul Romaniei
Adrian Caciu Nicolae Ciuca

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will have two more meetings with energy officials on Tuesday, Agerpres reports.

According to the official program, transmitted by the Government, the Prime Minister will coordinate, from 10.00, the meeting of the Interministerial Committee in the field of energy, and from 14.00 he will participate in the working meeting with the officials in the field of energy.

Also last Wednesday Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a working meeting with several Cabinet ministers, in which the measures necessary to protect the population and the business environment from the effects of the increase in electricity and natural gas prices were evaluated.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.