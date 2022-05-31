Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca invites European Parliament's President Roberta Metsola to Romania

The National Liberal Party (PNL) President, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, had a meeting on Tuesday with the President of the European Parliament (EP), Roberta Metsola, on which occasion he invited her to Romania, emphasizing that our country relies on the EP's support for accession to the Schengen Area.

"In my first meeting with the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, I emphasized Romania's readiness to have a partnership with the European Parliament and invited her to Romania. I also emphasized that we rely on the full support of the European Parliament for accession into the Schengen Area," Ciuca wrote on Twitter.

He also had a meeting with the President of the Spanish People's Party, Nunez Feijoo.

"The Romanian community in Spain plays an important role as a bridge for good cooperation between the two states. I discussed with Nunez Feijoo, the president of the People's Party, about the measures that the Romanian Government is taking to address the ongoing economic challenges and I asked for the consolidation of the presence of Spanish companies in Romania", the PNL leader wrote on Twitter.

Nicolae Ciuca also held talks with Maia Sandu, President of the Republic of Moldova, on the security situation in the region and Romania's support in trying to obtain EU candidate status.

"We talked about Maia Sandu's meetings with other EU leaders and about the support that the Republic of Moldova enjoys in the European community," Ciuca said.

The President of the PNL, Nicolae Ciuca, is participating, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in Rotterdam, together with several liberals, in the Congress of the European People's Party (EPP) in which the leadership of the EPP will be elected - president, vice-presidents, general secretary and treasurer.

AGERPRES.