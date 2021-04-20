 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Prime Minister signs order establishing Committee for verifying reporting of COVID-19 deaths

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Florin Citu

Prime Minister Florin Citu, the interim Minister of Health, signed on Monday evening the Order of the Minister of Health number 526/19.04.2021 on the establishment of the Committee for verifying the reporting of COVID-19 deaths.

"The Committee is made up of 7 people, representatives of the Ministry of Health, the National Institute of Health, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations and the Department for Emergency Situations, as well as a representative of the Special Telecommunications Service (STS)," reads the Ministry of Health press release.

According to the the source, the Committee's tasks include identifying existing reporting rules in current practice on COVID-19 deaths and the responsibilities of the institutions involved, as well as identifying potential non-compliances, correcting them and making recommendations for measures to improve the reporting process and data quality.

"The Committee members must also analyze the process and content of current reports in current COVID-19 death databases and identify the mapping between current COVID-19 death databases," the source said.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.