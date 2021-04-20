Prime Minister signs order establishing Committee for verifying reporting of COVID-19 deaths

Prime Minister Florin Citu, the interim Minister of Health, signed on Monday evening the Order of the Minister of Health number 526/19.04.2021 on the establishment of the Committee for verifying the reporting of COVID-19 deaths.

"The Committee is made up of 7 people, representatives of the Ministry of Health, the National Institute of Health, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations and the Department for Emergency Situations, as well as a representative of the Special Telecommunications Service (STS)," reads the Ministry of Health press release.

According to the the source, the Committee's tasks include identifying existing reporting rules in current practice on COVID-19 deaths and the responsibilities of the institutions involved, as well as identifying potential non-compliances, correcting them and making recommendations for measures to improve the reporting process and data quality.

"The Committee members must also analyze the process and content of current reports in current COVID-19 death databases and identify the mapping between current COVID-19 death databases," the source said.