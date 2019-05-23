Prime Minister Viorica Dancila: 'Environment Minister launched 2nd edition of Rabla programme for household appliances'

The Environment Ministry launched on Thursday the 2nd edition of the Rabla programme for household appliances, a scrapping programme for which the Government has earmarked 40 million lei this year, twice compared to last year, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated.

"Today [Thursday] Mrs Deputy Prime Minister and Environment Minister Gratiela Gavrilescu, launched the 2nd edition of the Rabla programme for household appliances, which was initiated last year by the PSD-ALDE [the Social Democratic Party - the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] Government, out of concern for the people and the environment. In 2018, the funds were exhausted in the first week since launching, which is why we have earmarked 40 million lei this year, twice the amount compared to last year. We want more and more Romanians to benefit from vouchers in order to purchase home appliances. Thus, Romanians who want to buy a refrigerator, a washing machine, an air conditioner, a dishwasher or a TV can do it as of tomorrow [Friday] through the IT application," PM Dancila stated in the beginning of the Government meeting.

The PM also mentioned that another Government programme was successful, namely the cinema industry support programme.

"I also want to point out the success of cinema industry support programme. So far, 70 national and international cinematographic productions requested funding for this programme. The funding for 31 projects, worth 120 million lei, has already been approved. We expect an increase in the number of projects, taking into account that Romania is participating, for the first time, in the Cinema Fair organised in Cannes, during the film festival, with the offer of Romania's Government to support the cinema production," PM Dancila mentioned.

