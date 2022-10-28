Prince Consort Radu visits Armed Forces Academy in Chisinau

AGERPRES special correspondent Daniela Malache reports: His Royal Highness Prince Consort Radu paid a visit to the "Alexandru cel Bun" Armed Forces Academy in Chisinau on Friday, where he had a meeting with a delegation led by the commanding rector of the Academy, colonel Iurie Girnet, and the state secretary of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Moldova, Sergiu Plop, told Agerpres.

Discussions were held regarding the perspectives of collaboration between the Royal House of Romania and the Academy of Armed Forces in Chisinau and the educational spaces of the didactic-scientific subdivisions, the reading rooms of the library and the Linguistic Center of the Academy were visited.

On this occasion, rector Iurie Girnet presented the institution's missions, study process, scientific activity and international cooperation.

"The Military Academy has an active cooperation in the field of international cooperation. The Military Academy participates annually in national and international applications. We strive for the majority of students to participate in these applications, in order to gain experience in this field. We are members of the consortium of security and defense universities (...). Our students study in specialties that are few in the national army. We also have different academic mobility programs, especially with the military institutions in Romania," declared the rector.

Prince Consort Radu emphasized that nothing has changed regarding the attachment of the Royal House to the field of national defense.

"The Royal House has always seen the relationship with the army as probably the main link with the institutions of the country. These hundred years that have passed have never been simple, they have not been easy, but the Crown has not necessarily taken into account the political circumstances or military dangers. It was, as much as it could, loyal to the national identity, regardless of how the political configuration of the moment looks like. It was fortunate for the Royal House to have had King Ferdinand, Queen Maria or King Mihai," stated Prince Radu.

Prince Consort Radu also said that the National Defense University of Bucharest organizes twice a year, at the Elisabeta Palace, meetings with students who want to get the royal family's direct opinion on what the realities of the EU look like in the field of military and university education.

Such a link could also be established with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova.

Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Crown, is visiting Chisinau on Friday, together with Prince Consort Radu, having scheduled meetings with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, and the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu.