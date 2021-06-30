Prince Radu: 20 years at Elisabeta Palace; we've proven how useful the Royal Crown can be

On Wednesday, Prince Radu voiced his satisfaction that for 20 years the Royal Family has been at the Elisabeta Palace, having the "luck" to prove to the Romanian society how useful the Romanian Crown can be.

"I am amazed that after 20 years we are still here, but (...) we never expected, Her Majesty and I, to be lucky enough to prove to the Romanian society how useful can the Crown be," said HRH Radu at the event dedicated to the celebration of 20 years since the return of the Royal Family to Elisabeta Palace, held in the garden of the Elisabeta Palace, in the presence of the Romanian Crown Custodian, Her Majesty Margareta.

On this occasion, the volume "The Story of Elisabeta Palace" was published, under the signature of Prince Radu at Curtea Veche Publishing House, a retrospective of the twenty years since the Royal Family returned to the palace."The Story of Elizabeth Palace" makes an x-ray of the royal actions that Her Majesty the Crown Custodian and the other members of the family carry out in the interest of Romania.At the same time, the volume has a chapter dedicated to the first two decades of the building, during the reign of King Carol II and Princess Elisabeta (owner of the palace), and also during the reign of King Mihai I and Queen Mother Elena.The work is illustrated by photographers Alexandru Chirita and Daniel Angelescu.The Representative Orchestra of the Ministry of National Defence and the Psaltic Choir "Tronos" of the Romanian Patriarchate contributed to the success of the evening in the garden of Elisabeta Palace, which was also attended by Princesses Sofia and Maria.