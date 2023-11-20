 
     
Principles underlying draft law on pensions are fairness, solidarity and respect for work (PSD)

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
sigla PSD ciolacu

Social Democratic Party (PSD) deputy Marius Budai said on Monday in plenary that the principles underlying the draft law on pensions are fairness, solidarity and respect for work.

"USR colleagues, in 2021, when you were in government, zero RON on pensions and now you taking pity (on pensioners - ed.n.), you chain yourselves to the special laws. We didn't have anything to eliminate because your colleague Stelian Ion eliminated them. The only important issue is the debate. And it's false to say there was no debate. This law comes from the essence of Law 127, a law debated for two years and something. I personally thank my colleagues at the Ministry with whom I worked on this law and it has been debated, after being debated for two and a half years, for another two years with the World Bank and the European Commission. To say that a law that has been debated for four and a half years has not been debated is a bit forced," Budai mentioned, agerpres reports.

