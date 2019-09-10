PRO Romania, not to vote for 'Dancila 2' gov't, not to be part of right-wing executive

The Chairman of PRO Romania, Victor Ponta, specifies that the formation he leads will not support in Parliament a new Executive led by Viorica Dancila and will not be part of a right-wing government.

"We will not vote for a new 'Dancila 2' government as incompetent and incapable as this one. (...) To form a new government until the parliamentary elections of 2020 PRO Romania will try to form a center-left majority (obviously without Dancila), that is capable of going back to the good ruling from 2012 - 2015. We will not be part of a right-wing PNL-USR [National Liberal Party-Save Romania Union] government - and we do not consider that they have realistic solutions for getting Romania out of the disaster in which the country was brought by Dragnea [e.n. - former PSD leader] and Dancila," Ponta wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.He added that, after rejecting in Parliament the government restructuring proposed by Viorica Dancila, PRO Romania will request her resignation, and if this does not happen, it will vote the censure motion."We will support Mircea Diaconu in the presidential elections in order to have a decent, serious MAN in the runoff, able to offer Romania another kind of politics - we will unmask the falsehood and the harmfulness of Vioricai Dancila's candidacy - a puppet of Dragnea and the barons, willing to destroy social democracy for some petty interests," Ponta said.