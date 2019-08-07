Pro Romania's Ponta on Pro Romania-ALDE political project: We didn't make decisions, but we discussed, progressed

Chairman of the Pro Romania Party Victor Ponta mentioned on Wednesday that, following the discussions with the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), "a lot of progress" has been made in the direction of participating in a joint project between the two political formations, but a decision in this regard has not been made yet.

"On 22 July I said that 'if ALDE leaves the governance, we are willing to discuss a common political project!.' Today, we made great progress in this regard! We did not make decisions - but we discussed and made progress! When more people sit at the table with good intentions - there is a greater chance of success. There is a need for a huge change in the way the country is governed / a total 'reset' of the public administration and the economic direction. We need to find solutions and people capable of applying them. We are Pro Romania and we support Romania!," Ponta wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.ALDE Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu announced on Wednesday that ALDE and Pro Romania party, led by Victor Ponta, have decided to collaborate as a political alliance, with the two parties to set up joint parliamentary groups.