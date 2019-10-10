 
     
Pro Romania's Ponta says glad to save Romania from strangest, most inadequate leader in history

National leader of Pro Romania, MP Victor Ponta, said on Thursday, after the passage of a censure motion against the Dancila Cabinet, that he saved Romania and Social-Democracy from "the strangest and most inadequate leader in history, Mrs. Dancila [the incumbent PSD national leader]" arguing that there is a need for a" good "government, which will" get the job done." 

"Now, together with my Pro Romania colleagues, I want to rebuild governance and Social-Democracy and, first of all, to put Romania back on the right track (...) I hope and wish and I will get to work, so that together with all my colleagues in Parliament, we may quickly compose a good government to take on the job, because we are we are on the verge of a crisis," said Ponta, a former prime minister and national leader of PSD, at the Bucharest Court, where he was heard as a witness in a case file that implicated former PSD leader Valeriu Zgonea. 

The motion of censure against the Dancila government cleared Parliament on Thursday by 238 votes.

