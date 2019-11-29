Pro Romania: Victor Ponta, elected Deputy Chair of the European Democratic Party

Pro Romania leader Victor Ponta on Friday got elected Deputy Chair of the European Democratic Party (EDP).

The vote took place in the EDP Council, the event being held in Paris, according to a press release of Pro Romania on Friday sent to AGERPRES.The Pro Romania delegation is made of leader Victor Ponta, MPs Mircea-Titus Dobre and Oana-Silvia Vladuca and executive secretary of the party Geanina Cristina Puscasu.The meeting agenda included the renewal of the EDP leadership, various statutory modifications and the assessment of new accession requests."I strongly believe that Romania's place is and it must be in Europe. Which is precisely why we must do what all European modern states and from other parts of the world do - we must stimulate and use the human and natural potential of our country. Belonging to a group sharing the same believes as us gives us certainty that, while having strong allies, we can also achieve our national objectives," stated Ponta, quoted by the release.Pro Romania became a full member of the European Democratic Party in June 2019.