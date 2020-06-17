Pro Romania wants state of alert terminated by law

Pro Romania wants the state of alert to be terminated by law and has proposed a draft decision to that end, the party's leader, Victor Ponta, announced on Wednesday.

"The Pro Romania floor group proposed for tomorrow's sitting of Parliament the adoption of a decision stating the legal termination of the state of alert. The standing bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate will have to decide! We are Pro Romania - and we only support Romania!," Ponta announced on Facebook.A draft decision on the termination of the state of alert nationwide and measures for the prevention and control of infections amidst the epidemiological situation generated by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, initiated by Pro Romania says: "Art. 1 - Takes note of the termination of the state of alert as established and approved by legal provisions on the entire territory of Romania Art. 2 - Notes the legal cessation of all measures applied during the state of alert to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 epidemic; Art. 3 - Requests the government to submit to Parliament, within 30 days of the publication of this decision in the Official Journal of Romania, Part I, a full report on the COVID-19 epidemic in Romania, measures to prevent and combat the effects of the epidemic, the effects produced by the applied measures, as well as the economic and social measures related to the state of alert and the effects of the epidemic."