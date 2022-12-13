Process of developing national legislative framework for implementation of PNS is in finishing stage

The process of drawing up the national legislative framework for the implementation of the National Strategic Plan 2023-2027 is in the finalization stage, so that it will be operational in the shortest time, said, on Monday night, the Minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea, at the meeting of the Agriculture and Fisheries Council, in Brussels, told Agerpres.

On the topic of Geographical Indications, another subject of the Agrifish Council, Daea conveyed in his intervention that Romania supports maintaining their final evaluation within DG AGRI, noting that it is not appropriate to delegate responsibilities from the Commission to the Office (EUIPO - European Union Office for Intellectual Property) regarding the analysis of requests.

Regarding animal welfare, the minister said that Romania can support the updating of legislation in the field, based on European Food Safety Authority (EFSA)'s scientific opinions, experience and good practices. Asked what are the main priorities related to the revision of animal welfare legislation, the head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development mentioned that it is important to initiate new welfare conditions for other species of economic interest, including pets.

Regarding the last topic of discussion within the council - the Regulation on the sustainable use of phytosanitary products - Daea said that Romania supports, in principle, the objective of reducing pesticides at the EU level, but cannot agree with the establishment of general reduction targets which do not take into account the reality in the member states, where Romania has the lowest level of use, far below the European average.

"In the absence of alternatives, we cannot continue without providing farmers with the necessary tools to deal with the natural enemies of plants that affect yields and product quality, thus reducing supply with implications for food security. We are here to draw the right path of decisions that we will measure them and others, through their success or failure, to measure the success for which we are responsible," Petre Daea concluded.