Producers and economic operators, compelled to report stocks of agricultural and food products

Producers and economic operators are compelled to report stocks of agricultural and food products, according to a draft law adopted on Wednesday by the Chamber of Deputies' plenum.

The bill aims at regulating the adoption of certain measures to set up the legal framework capable to target the report of the agricultural products and food stocks by the agricultural producers, warehouses owners, processors at national level and traders, in the context of a conflicting, crisis or emergency situation.

Exceptions to these provisions shall be made by traders who own sales structures with an area of sale of up to 400 square meters, without the storage and production of goods' areas, traveling traders, traders carrying out activities of public catering services, as well as carrying out marketing activities in public areas.

Failure to comply with the provisions of this draft law is a contravention and is sanctioned with a fine from 5,000 RON to 20,000 RON (1 euro = rd 4.9 RON).

Producers and traders will be compelled to report stocks of vegetables-fruits, cereals and cereal-based products, oilseeds and products based on oilseeds, fodder legumes, certified seeds: cereals, rice, oilseeds and protein crops, meat and meat products, canned meat and mixed meat products, milk and milk products, milling and bakery products, processed products, preserved products from fruit-vegetables, fats and oils, water, including natural mineral water, spring water and all other bottled or packaged waters, rice, aromatic plants, salt and spices, teas, sugar, honey, yeast.

The bill was also passed by the Senate, and the Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body in this case.