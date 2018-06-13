Programmes for the elderly, approved by Government

The Government has approved on Wednesday two programmes of national interest intended for the elderly, the amount allocated for their implementation, in the 2018- 2020 interval, amounting to 115 million lei, the spokesperson of the Executive, Nelu Barbu stated.

"The first - home community services for the elderly who are dependant aim to raise the quality of life of the elderly who are alone or whose family members cannot ensure their care by maintaining their autonomy for a longer period of time, to prevent the worsening of their dependency situation and their institutionalization. Home care for the elderly who are dependant will be ensured through this national interest programme and new home care units will be set up within or under the social assistance public services with the territorial-administrative units where they do not exist," said Barbu.He explained that through the second programme - support for the authorities of the public local administration in certain administrative-territorial units in which social assistance public services had not been set up or had not been accredited - the local authorities will be helped to fulfill their attributions concerning the organisation, administration and the granting of these social services."Concretely, the social assistance public services from 1,000 communes will be supported to obtain their accreditation certificate by employing, contracting in each of these a social worker, and the wages of social workers in these services will be ensured for 24 months. Thus, at least 300,000 people in difficulty from the communities where these services are being established will benefit from social assistance services. For this year, the necessary funds are provided for in the budget of the the Social Justice and Labour Ministry," Nelu Barbu said.