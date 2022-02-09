Project of national in vitro fertilization settlement program will be published soon (Minister of Family)

The project of the national program for the settlement of in vitro fertilization procedures for couples and women who cannot have children for medical reasons will be published shortly on the website of the Ministry of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities, on Wednesday, the relevant minister, Gabriela Firea, said on Facebook.

"I met again with Prof. Dr. Alexandru Rafila, Minister of Health, to expedite together the joint projects in the field of health and birth rates, that the Ministry of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities is carrying out together with the Ministry of Health. Supporting people who want to have a child but cannot for medical reasons is an important step. (...) The project applied in Bucharest is now being extended to the national level. (...) In a short while, this important project for the increase of Romania's birth rate will be published on the website of the ministry. (...) I will start a series of consultations with the civil society, regarding this project," mentioned Gabriela Firea.

The Minister of the Family specified that single women will also be able to enroll in the program.

"Women between the ages of 20 and 45 will be able to enroll in the Joint Program of the Ministry of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health. Couples who apply can be married or unmarried. Single women can also enroll for IVF settlement. The maximum amount settled will be 4,500 euros. This includes both the necessary treatments before and after IVF, plus all the tests needed during the monitoring period," explained Gabriela Firea.

She stressed that the project legalizes the transplantation of genetic material from donors.

The Minister of Family underlined that the project of the national program for the settlement of in vitro fertilizations is based on similar programs carried out in Bucharest, through which over 500 children were born in the Capital in the last 4 years.