Project proposed by Dacian Ciolos rejected by National Bureau of USR, 11-14 (sources)

The project proposed by USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dacian Ciolos, meant to change the structure and functioning of the party, was rejected on Monday by the National Bureau.

Political sources told AGERPRES that the project garnered 11 votes in favour and 14 against.

"Although the statute does not require a vote on the project, the leader insisted on it. Modifications were also sent. Some were accepted, some were not accepted. From the majority's point of view the essential ones have been rejected by leader Ciolos. The project was rejected, 11 to 14," said the sources.

USR leader Dacian Ciolos will hold a press conference on Monday, at 6.00 pm, at the party's headquarters in Kiseleff boulevard no. 55, Agerpres.ro informs.

USR Deputy Chairman Dan Barna on Thursday said that the party's leader, Dacian Ciolos, had proposed a series of changes regarding the party's structure and functioning, stating that if the National Bureau did not vote on this programme, he would give up his mandate.

However, a day later, USR leader Dacian Ciolos announced in a Facebook post that it was time for the party to support alternative leaders and that Vice President Dan Barna should take "a real step back" and give himself the time he needed "to rebuild himself" politically.