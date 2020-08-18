Prolonging closure of restaurants, a disproportionate measure of the Gov't, compared to the decisions of other countries

The Decision of the Romanian Government to prolong for an extremely long time the decision to close restaurants is a measure which is disproportionate in comparison to the decisions made in other countries, said, on Tuesday, for AGERPRES, the chair of the Federation of the Hotel Industry in Romania (FIHR), Calin Ile.

On Wednesday there are protest actions scheduled in the Hotels, Restaurants and Cafes (HoReCa) domain, at the initiative of the Romanian Hotel and Restaurant Owner's Organization (HORA) and FIHR.

"We want to say from the beginning that the protest tomorrow (Wednesday - e.n.) has nothing to do with the political factor. We do not want it to be politically speculated by any side. Then, we believe that the disproportionality [of the measures imposed by the Gov't on the HoReCa sector - e.n.] consists in the fact that we have extended to a long extent the decision to close restaurants, unlike other countries, which adapted their measures in time. We have remained at that set of measures of the period of entering the state of emergency, we have made no modifications, a matter which we do not consider normal. We could have adapted, to make the norms more flexible so that slowly but surely, in some areas and in some structures we raise some restrictions," said Calin Ile.

The chairman of the FIHR believes the Government is wrong to not have adapted the restrictive measures depending on the specifics of each HoReCa activity. The leader of the owner's organization in the hotel domain accused the Government of not scientifically arguing the measure to postpone the opening of restaurants, but appeals to perception and subjective arguments and also denounced the fact that the tourism sector is played as a scapegoat for the public opinion regarding the spread of the coronavirus.

The FIHR leader emphasized that the main demand of the protests on Wednesday is the opening of restaurants for service indoors and emphasized that the Government has to choose between opening restaurants or canceling some taxes for operators in the sector.