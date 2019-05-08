Proposal to recall ambassador Maior based on term assessment

The proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) to recall Romania's ambassador to the United States George Maior has come after analysing the diplomatic mission and finding that his actions "do not allow him to credibly promote Romania's interests in the States United of America."

According to a MAE press statement released Wednesday, "the recall proposal came into being as a result of the MAE's analysis of the term in office of ambassador George Maior and was based on assessing the impact on Romania's relationships with the US, a strategic partner of Romania, as evidenced by report on the use of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) by Mr Ambassador George Maior for personal purposes, an official document of the Romanian Parliament."

The report of the Standing Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate on SRI Oversight was published on April 18.

At the same time, the ministry reiterates a request from the Romanian Senate's Foreign Affairs Committee that MAE should make an analysis of the ambassador's mission and the ruling of the Constitutional Court of Romania "regarding the protocols concluded by SRI with judicial authorities, which seriously violated the fundamental rights and freedoms of Romanian citizens or the interests of Romania."

"Therefore, the above mentioned actions do not allow Mr George Maior to credibly promote Romania's interests in the United States of America," says MAE.

MAE on Wednesday submitted to the President of Romania a proposal to recall ambassador Maior. In accordance with the legislation and practice in the field, the President, upon the proposal of the government, may accredit and recall the diplomatic representatives of Romania abroad.