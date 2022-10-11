Prosecutor General Gabriela Scutea meets head of Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Moldova

The prosecutor general with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ), Gabriela Scutea, on Monday met Veronica Dragalin, the head of the Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Moldova, the two high-ranked officials discussing, among other things, about public communication tools available to prosecutors, considering the confidentiality of the proceedings, told Agerpres.

According to a press release of the PICCJ sent to AGERPRES, the main topics addressed during the working meeting were the experience of Romanian prosecutors regarding the criteria for defining competence for grand corruption, the importance of the capacity of the person under investigation in these cases, the public communication tools available to prosecutors, considering the confidentiality of procedures, the need to inform public opinion about crimes with a major impact on society, and the participation of anti-corruption prosecutors from the Republic of Moldova in professional training sessions in Romania.

Participating on behalf of the Republic of Moldova were Victor Chirila, ambassador of the Republic of Moldova, Mihaela Manoli, diplomatic adviser to the diplomatic mission, Iulian Rusu, head of the National Anti-corruption Centre, Victor Munteanu, head of the Department of Justice and Human Rights, Iulian Groza, head of the Institute for European Policies and Reforms (IPRE), Ecaterina Popsoi, IPRE programme coordinator.

On behalf of the Public Ministry, participating were Maria Magdalena Militaru, first deputy of the general prosecutor, Adriana-Denisa Cristodor, chief prosecutor of the Criminal Investigation and Forensic Department, Nadina-Magdalena Spinu, chief prosecutor of the International Judicial Service for Cooperation, International Relations and Programmes, Bogdan Staicu, first prosecutor of the Prosecutor's Office next to the Bucharest Court and Gabriel Petrache, PICCJ prosecutor.