Prosecutor Nicolae Solomon - elected vice-president of the Superior Council of Magistracy

Prosecutor Nicolae Solomon was elected, on Thursday, as vice-president of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), agerpres reports.

"The Plenum of the Superior Council of Magistracy, pursuant to the provisions of art. 24 paragraph (1) of Law No. 317/2004 regarding the functioning of the Superior Council of Magistracy, republished, with the subsequent modifications and completions,elected prosecutor Nicolae-Andrei Solomon for an one-year term, starting with 07.01.2022, as member of the Superior Council of Magistracy (majority: 14 votes IN FAVOUR, 5 votes AGAINST)," according to the minutes of the decision.

Also on Thursday, judge Bogdan Mateescu, the current president of the Superior Council of Magistracy, was voted interim president of the CSM, just in case the Section for judges fails to meet and come up with a new proposal for the top job at the CSM by January 6, when Mateescu's term in office expires.The Section for judges of the CSM on Thursday rejected the candidacies of Gabriela Baltag and Andreea Chis for the office of president of the Council.