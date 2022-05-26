Protecting population's standard of living and integrated plan for food security, among PSD's priorities

Protecting the population's standard of living and an integrated plan for the country's food security is among the priorities of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) for the next months of governing.

According to a document from PSD, among the priorities there are also measures of supporting the social-economical area for Romanians with low income and vulnerable categories, protecting the population's standard of living by countering the price increase and deterring profiteering, as well as an integrated plan for the country's food security and supporting farmers, agriculturists and processors.

Furthermore, financing green energy installations for the state's critical infrastructure, signing all contracts for "Austostrada Moldovei" - A7 (320 km) and developing human resource from health, in partnership with the university sector, represents other priorities for the social-democrats, according to the document sent by the PSD Press Office.

Last, but not least, on PSD's list there is also an extension of programs for supporting vulnerable students in the rural area, with a system of fiscal deductions for families with several children, superior exploitation of copper and graphite for semi-conductors and electric batteries produced in the country, but also "PSD administration, champions in projects financed by European money".AGERPRES