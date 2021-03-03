Protest in front of Bucharest Tribunal after decision to reject reopening of investigation in 'August 10' case

Several dozens of people are protesting in front of the Bucharest Tribunal following the court's decision to reject the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT)'s request to reopen the investigation against the former heads of the Gendarmerie in the "August 10" criminal case, according to AGERPRES.

Some of the protesters unfurled a banner on the steps of the Tribunal with the message "We want the culprits for the August 10 #gendarmerie rampage", holding in their hands pictures of the people who were in charge of the Gendarmerie on August 10, 2018 stamped with the word "guilty".

They are also chanting slogans such as: "August 10, we do not forget", "See you at the ECHR", "Shame on you, Romanian justice".

Among the participants are members of the Declic community, who displayed messages such as: "Romania, police state!", "Shame on you, Romanian justice. See you at the ECHR", "Militia everywhere, justice nowhere".

Several organizations and civic groups announced their participation in the event, including "Corruption kills", "Initiative Romania", "Declic", "Evolution in Institution", "Geeks For Democracy", "Resistance", "Reset Iasi" and "Civic Brasov".

On Tuesday, the Bucharest Tribunal rejected DIICOT's request to reopen the investigation against the former heads of the Gendarmerie in the "August 10" case.

The court's decision, which is final, was taken by Judge Daniela Isabela Mihet.

Basically, by this decision, the case was closed, and the former heads of the Gendarmerie will not be prosecuted for their intervention against the demonstrators at the rally in Victoriei Square on August 2018.