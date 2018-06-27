Protest in Victoriei Square ends without incidents

The protest that started with the people who came marching from the Parliament Palace towards the Victoriei Square ended on Wednesday evening without any incidents.

The traffic hasn't been stopped during the period when the protesters arrived at the Victoriei Square.They started marching from the Parliament Palace, after the result of the censure motion was announced and headed in line towards the Victoriei Square, flanked by the gendarmes, while walking towards the Roman Square.The protesters chanted slogans such as: "Without criminally embattled," "Come with us/ They steal you, too!," "What a shame, what a shame of the blood spilled," "Resign," "PSD - the red plague," and they also displayed banners with messages such as: "Dragnea get out," "#without criminally embattled," while waiving tricolour flags, beating drums and whistling.Other protests were also held around the country on Wednesday, but the number of protesters didn't exceed a few dozens.The plenary sitting of Parliament rejected on Wednesday the censure motion against the Dancila Government. There were 166 votes "in favour" and 4 "against." A minimum of 233 votes "in favour" was required for the censure motion to pass.