Protests in Washington/ MAE - Twitter Message: Capitol Hill violence disquieting and unacceptable

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent a message on Twitter on Wednesday night in the context of the protests in Washington, showing that "Capitol Hill violence is disquieting and unacceptable,"according to AGERPRES.

"The violence on Capitol Hill in Washington DC is disquieting and unacceptable. We have confidence in US democracy, which should remain a global model, and we are confident that the situation will soon deescalate to allow the resumption of vote validation," the MAE said on Twitter.

Thousands of supporters of US President Donald Trump rallied in front of the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday and tore down several security barriers, leading to clashes with police and chaotic scenes in front of the US Congress, where Congressmen met to officially validate Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.