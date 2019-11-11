 
     
Provisional results after vote count in all stations in Romania: Iohannis-36.66%, Dancila-23.79%

Klaus Iohannis is ranking first in the first round of the November 10 presidential election, with 36.66%, according to the provisional results after counting the ballots cast in all the 18,748 polling stations in Romania. 

According to the data provided by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), out of the 8,546,545 valid votes cast, the PNL candidate garnered 3,132,888 votes. 

Next are Viorica Dancila (PSD) - 23.79% (2,033,616 votes); Dan Barna (USR PLUS) - 14% (1,196,173 votes); Mircea Diaconu (UN OM Alliance) - 9.25% (790,945 votes); Theodor Paleologu (PMP) - 5.66% (484,116 votes).

