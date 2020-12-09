PSD appeals for respecting Constitution in Republic of Moldova

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) is making a firm appeal for the Constitution in the Republic of Moldova to be respected and will act at European level for this state to return to the path of democratic reforms, believing that, through the promulgation of the law regarding the subordination of the Information and Security Service, the still-incumbent President, Igor Dodon, is abusing his power, said the Foreign Policy Department of the PSD.

"The recent events in the Republic of Moldova, namely the structural legislative amendments that disturb the functioning of institutions in the neighboring state, come against norms and the spirit of democracy. The initiatives were promoted or adopted by the majority constituted around the PSRM [Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova] without decisional transparency and public consultation, without respecting the parliamentary procedures in force. These structural amendments, adopted or proposed, namely the law regarding the subordination of the Information and Security Service (SIS), the budget laws, the law regarding the amendment of the Autonomy of UTA Gagauzia [Autonomous Territorial Unit Gagauzia] or the repealing of the anti-propaganda law, are attempting to remove the Republic of Moldova from its European orbit. Through the promulgation of the Law regarding the amendment of the subordination of the SIS, despite the decision of the Constitutional Court to suspend the application of the law, the still incumbent President, Igor Dodon, has breached the fundamental law of the Republic of Moldova, the principle of constitutional loyalty and is committing the crime of abuse of power," said, in a Facebook post, Titus Corlatean, deputy chair of the PSD and head of the department, and Andi Cristea, deputy-elect from Buzau County on the PSD list.

The Social Democratic Party is making a firm appeal to respect the Constitution and urges the MPs of the majority constituted around PSRM to a process of reflection for the building of a new parliamentary majority to work with the new President-elect, Maia Sandu, in order to grant priority to stability and the democratic path, in the European spirit, of the Republic of Moldova, show the two Social Democrats.

"At the same time, the Social Democratic Party will act at European level, in the relevant European institutions and structures, directly or with the support of the European political family it is part of, so that the Republic of Moldova, a member-state in the Council of Europe and associated state with the European Union, return, with the support of its European partners, on the path of democratic reforms and commitments assumed as part of its European project, towards which the PSD and the Romanian state remain firmly committed and supportive," the Social Democrats also mention.