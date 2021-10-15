The Social Democratic Party (PSD) on Friday called on state institutions to launch an investigation into the "irresponsible negligence" of former Save Romania Union (USR) Health Minister Ioana Mihaila regarding the "failure" of the acquisition of COVID-19 tests worth 4.7 million euros, money approved and made available by the European Commission.

The social democrats say many of the COVID-19 deaths in recent days could have been prevented if USR health ministers had purchased the drugs needed for treatment for those affected by the virus.

"Romania has reached a huge COVID-19 mortality rate because hospitalized patients are not treated for the disease because doctors do not have the necessary medicines. This is a criminal consequence of the incompetence and indifference of USR ministers who did nothing to prepare the system. The two USR ministers who led the Health Ministry in 2021, Vlad Voiculescu and Ioana Mihaila, must stop arrogantly accusing their predecessors of the last 30 years. The 4th wave of the pandemic should have been prepared this year, not in the previous 30 years! The two ministers must have the slightest decency to admit their guilt and to publicly apologize for the sanitary catastrophe in which they brought Romania," claims PSD, Agerpres informs.