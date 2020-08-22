PSD Extraordinary Congress: Amendments to statute adopte; CExN becomes National Political Council

The Extraordinary Congress of the Social Democrat Party (PSD) adopted, on Saturday, the amendments and alterations to the statute.

According to the announcement made by Senator Robert Cazanciuc , 1376 votes for were recorded, 42 against, and one abstention.One of the main amendments to the statute shows that the new name for the National Executive Committee is the National Political Council.According to the amendments: The National Political Council is formed of the voting members of the National Standing Bureau, the chairs of the county and district organizations, the chair of the Bucharest City organization, the chair of PSD Diaspora organization, the chair of PSD in the Republic of Moldova, the chair of county councils, the mayors of county seat cities, the general mayor of the City of Bucharest, the district mayors, the chair of the Social Democrat Institute for Studies.Another amendment is that the chair of the National Council is chosen by the congress as part of the leadership team proposed during a motion.Furthermore, the chair of the National Council will preside over the Council's sessions and will coordinate the activity of departments, forums, leagues, associations formed within the party at the national level.