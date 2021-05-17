PSD: Gov't needs to cooperate with those who can help saving Recovery Plan

PSD (Social Democratic Party) on Monday said that it's in Romania's interest that the government representatives work together with those who can help saving the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), as the Social Democrats have renewed their offer to provide all party specialists and experts to get involved so that our country has a final document as soon as possible.

"It is unfortunate that the internal political struggle facing the PNL [National Liberal Party - editor's note] endangers the implementation of Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan. PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu showed his full readiness to have a constructive dialogue with Prime Minister Florin Citu on the PNRR, in the context in which the European Commission has already twice rejected the plan sent by the Government. It's in Romania's and the citizens' interest that the representatives of the government work together with all those who can contribute to saving the PNRR in the last minute," reads a press release sent by the PSD to AGERPRES.

According to this source, the Social Democrats have renewed their offer to make available all the party's specialists and experts to get involved so that Romania would have a final document that meets the requirements of the European Commission as soon as possible.

"Unfortunately, we find that Ludovic Orban [leader of PNL - editor's note] and Florin Citu continue to behave politically and irresponsibly in this critical situation for Romania. PSD continues to support the need for dialogue with employers, unions and the Opposition, as well as the presentation of the PNRR in Parliament, according to the exact recommendations made by the European Commission to Prime Minister Citu," PSD added.