The Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n) claims that President Klaus Iohannis is trying "falsely" to induce the idea that there are two kinds of Romanians: some who would support and some who would not support the anti-corruption fight, adding that the head of state cannot tell the difference between the success of the Romanians and his electoral interest.

"Iohannis cannot tell the difference between the success of the Romanians and his electoral interest. The very day the INS [National Institute of Statistics, ed.n.] officially announces that Romania has the second-largest economic growth in Europe, of 5pct, Iohannis claims that the PSD government wouldn't have done anything well. President Iohannis also forgets or ignores the fact that PSD has publicly expressed its support for the referendum. He is falsely trying to induce the idea that there are two kinds of Romanians: some who would support and some who would not support the anti-corruption fight. In fact, all Romanians agree with the anti-corruption fight, as long as fundamental human rights are respected," reads a PSD release issued on Wednesday.

According to the Social-Democrats, "the real news of the day is that Romania manages to achieve an economic growth three times higher than the European Union's average."

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday argued that PSD is concerned with Liviu Dragnea (PSD leader, ed.n.)'s problems, not with Romania or Romanians, adding that things can be changed by vote.

"The PSD is concerned about Dragnea's problems, not the problems of Romania or of Romanians," the head of state said.

