PSD: Issuance of an emergency ordinance to cancel the increase in allowances from July 1 is unconstitutional

Social Democratic Party (PSD) pointed out to the Government on Wednesday that it does not have the right to issue an emergency ordinance on child allowances, as a bill with a similar content is currently in the final stage of parliamentary debate.

"Under these conditions, if an emergency ordinance were issued on this topic, the Government would become a legislative authority, in violation of the constitutional provisions of Article 61 paragraph (1) according to which Parliament is the only legislative authority. Therefore, the Government has a constitutional obligation to refrain from intervening in the legislative process on the regulation of child allowances. PSD recalls that there are several decisions of the Constitutional Court (...) which explicitly prohibit the Government from intervening in the amendment of some laws that are already under parliamentary debate, because, by such an approach, it would violate the principle of separation of powers in the state, and the Executive would arrogate a constitutional competence that does not belong to it," reads a PSD release sent to AGERPRES.