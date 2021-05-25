PSD opposes decision of governing coalition to cancel increase tranches for children's allowances

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) announced, on Tuesday, that it opposes the governing coalition's decision to cancel the tranches to increase children's allowances and will vote to maintain the increase provided for July 1, 2021, and will shortly submit a legislative proposal to force the Government to respect the decisions adopted by Parliament last year in this domain.

"PSD opposes the decision of the governing coalition to cancel the tranches to increase children's allowances. PSD will vote to maintain the second tranche to increase the allowances for children, provided for July 1, 2021. The announcement made by the PNL [National Liberal Party] that it will annul in the Chamber of Deputies, reasoning that there is no money left, the tranches promised to children and parents before the elections, is absolutely unspeakable and in total contradiction to the statements of Prime Minister Citu about the 'fantastic' growth of the economy. Practically, the statement of PNL chair Ludovic Orban confirms what the PSD warned about since the start of the year, when the Government earmarked in the state budget draft only one of the two tranches to increase children's allowances this year," shows a press release sent to AGERPRES by the PSD.

According to the Social Democrats, the role of parties in government "is not to complain that they don't have money," but to come with solutions for economic development and ensuring resources to increase the standard of living, agerpres.ro confirms.

"The current governing coalition had at no moment the intention to respect the promises made before the elections regarding the scheduled increase of children's allowance. One day before the end of 2020, on December 30, the senators from PNL, USR PLUS [Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity], and UDMR [Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania] voted altogether to cancel tranches 3 and 4 of the calendar assumed by Citu and Orban through Emergency Ordinance no. 123 from July 31, 2020," the PSD release shows.